US rail strike deal saves train commuters from a nightmare

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Washington, DC (CNN)US commuter railroads and passengers are breathing a sigh of relief as freight rail companies and the unions that represent their workers averted a potential freight strike that would have crippled their services.

Labor unions and management from railroads including Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern struck a tentative deal early Thursday to prevent a strike that would’ve devastated much of the US economy. It would have been the first rail strike in 30 years. The deal still needs to be ratified by union members to completely end the risk of a strike.

Amtrak had canceled all of its long distance trains earlier this week. It said Thursday morning that it was working to quickly restore service and alert impacted customers of available departures.

The strike also would have forced many local and regional passenger services to shut down as they often rely on freight rails to operate the trains or track infrastructure. Services that would have been impacted by the strike began to alert customers Thursday morning.

“We are greatly relieved that we will be able to continue to provide the safe and reliable service that you deserve and that you rely upon,” Metra, which operates commuter rail in the Chicago area, told customers in a statement Thursday. “Please accept our apologies for this week of uncertainty and anxiety.”

