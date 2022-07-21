US officials recovered possible Faberg? egg from Russian oligarch’s seized yacht

(CNN)US law enforcement officials recovered what appeared to be a Faberg? egg from a yacht seized from a Russian oligarch in Fiji, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Wednesday.

The efforts have so far not stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from continuing the war. But Monaco said it remains “important to expose corruption” and demonstrate to the Russians that “we will do everything we can to go after their ill-gotten gains.”

The US has been working with law enforcement counterparts around the world to search and seize the yachts, she added, and the Justice Department has asked Congress for the authority to give Ukraine the proceeds from the seized goods.