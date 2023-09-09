US Navy, Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force repair children’s homes

News

L-R: Cyril Ross Children’s Home manager Yvette Peters, US Ambassador Candace Bond, and St. Vincent Society President Nigel Phillip. At the back is the team from the Seabees (Construction Unit) of the USNS Burlington and the TT Defence Force which worked on the project. –

Two children’s homes in south and east Trinidad received much-needed repairs and upgrades to the tune of US$14,000 as part of a project by the US Navy and the TT Defence Force.

In a release, the US Embassy said at the Cyril Ross Children’s home in Tunapuna, the library was re-tiled, walls painted, and shelving units installed, and 100 books for children aged 18 months to 18 years were donated by the US government.

At the Islamic Home for Children, work included painting exterior walls and replacing and installing electrical fittings, including outdoor security lights.

Islamic Home for Children board president Donna Ali receives a plaque from Mission Commander Continuing Promise 2023, Commander Charles M. Castevens. –

The refurbishing at the two homes was done as part of the US Naval Forces Southern Command/US 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2023 mission on the USNS Burlington, and were carried out by the US Navy Seabees (construction units) and their counterparts from the defence force.

US ambassador Candace Bond said the mission “reflects the US’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with TT, and exemplifies the strong bond between our two countries.”

She made the remarks at ribbon cutting ceremonies on September 6 at Cyril Ross and on September 8 at the Islamic Home for Children.

Islamic Home for Children board president Donna Ali and US Ambassador Candace Bond cut the ribbon to signify completion of the refurbishment at the home, done by Seabees (Construction Unit) of the USNS Burlington and the TT Defence Force. –

“I applaud the collaboration and co-operation between soldiers from the USNS Burlington and the TTDF, working shoulder to shoulder to deliver these community projects, which will significantly benefit the children who reside here.”

The embassy said Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007. It said TT is the third stop as part of a two-month deployment to the US Southern Command area of operations in Panama, Colombia, TT, and Grenada. The Burlington previously visited TT in 2022.