US Marine Corps bring joy to migrants in La Romaine

Gunnery Sgt Christopher Claspille presents a gift to Emilyos Pinto, held by her mother Elaina Reyes, during a US Embassy TT Christmas toy drive for migrants at St Benedict’s RC Church, La Romaine – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Members of the US Marine Corps based at the US Embassy brought Christmas cheer to Venezuelan migrants in south Trinidad on Saturday by distributing 100 wrapped gifts and hampers.

The initiative was a collaboration between the embassy and the La Romaine Migrants Support group (LARMS), an arm of the St Benedict’s RC Church in La Romaine, aimed at helping the migrant community in San Fernando and environs.

Political officer of the embassy John A Miller said he together with Gunnery Sgt Christopher Claspille, of the US Marine Corps, came up with the idea to share Christmas joy.

He praised Calspille for doing “most of the work” in organising the event held at the church’s compound at Alice Street, La Romaine.

In the US, Miller said many NGOs have similar events, and the marine corps decided to have a similar one for disadvantaged migrants.

“The marines decided to get involved just in time for the holidays. We are grateful to have the marines here, and they are an integral part of the embassy,” Miller said.

“They provide security for the embassy. Today, we are able to share a little bit of Christmas spirit with the migrants.”

Miller said apart from the Christmas drive, the embassy has been working with LARMS on supporting migrants’ initiatives, including healthcare initiatives.

Claspille expressed delight to be able to put smiles on the faces of the less fortunate migrants.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the outpouring of generosity from the folks who donated.”

Monsignor Christian Pereira of the St Benedict’s RC Church referred to LARMS, which caters specifically to migrants, as one of the parish’s three branches of ministries of care for the vulnerable.

The two others are the St Vincent De Paul Society and the Kindness Makes a Difference (KMAD).

He praised the efforts of LARMS head Angie Rampersad, the embassy, and everyone who supported initiatives to bring happiness to others.

“It is a tough time for people, especially during this pandemic. But, the joy of Christmas will not be lost. We (parish) will do whatever we can to create, sustain and maintain that joy that would take us to into a new year,” Pereira said.

“The migrant community really celebrates the Christmas on Christmas Eve.”

Head of LARMS Angie Rampersad said the embassy had been following its work since its inception in 2019.

“The US Embassy has always been helping in different ways. In 201 9, we were concerned about the education of the children of migrants. Msgr Pereira opened up this space for us to teach children there,” Rampersad said.

“Before that, we were teaching about 80 children. LARMS now caters to over 400 students. One hundred of the most vulnerable would be getting gifts. It does not mean the rest would be left out.”