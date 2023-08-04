US man gets life for Trini mom’s murder

News

MURDERED: Trinidad-born mother of one Kiara Alleyne who was murdered in her Florida home in 2019. –

Deangelo Clark has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Trinidad and Tobago mother of one Kiara Alleyne.

On September 11, 2019, Alleyne, 20, was found murdered in her Ocala, Florida home. Originally from Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin, she had recently migrated there.

Marion County detectives found her on the bedroom floor. There was blood on the front door handle, a blanket hanging out of an oven and a “strong odour” of lighter fluid in the apartment.

An autopsy revealed she had been stabbed to death.

Police said Clark video-called Kiara’s father Sheldon Alleyne, on FaceTime during the murder, so that he saw and heard his bleeding child

Clark then fled with their one-year-old daughter. Police issued an alert, which was cancelled after the child was found unharmed with a family member. She is now in Sheldon Alleyne’s care.

Clark was found and detained in Monroe County after fleeing Marion County. While on the run in Florida Keys, Clark had set fire to the car he was in, and suffered severe burns. He was treated at hospital and charged with second-degree murder and attempted arson.

A Florida jury found him guilty on both counts in July.

LIFE IN PRISON: Deangelo Clark, jailed for life, for murdering Kiara Alleyne. –

On Friday, he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and 15 years for attempted arson to destroy evidence. Sheldon Alleyne posted to social media: Kiara, your daddy is tired now. I love you, baby.

Her mother Vanessa Ali Geetan told Newsday, “(There is) relief that justice was served but the pain still stands with me because my child is not with me. We just have to live for (my granddaughter) now.”