US man found guilty of murdering Trini mom, family, friends celebrate justice

ALMOST four years after her murder, family and friends of TT mother of one Kiara Alleyne finally feel justice has been done. Alleyne’s boyfriend, Deangelo Clark, was found guilty on Friday afternoon.

On September 11, 2019, Alleyne, 20, was found murdered in her Ocala, Florida home.

Originally from Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin, she had recently migrated and begun a job as a nursing assistant.

Marion County detectives found her on the bedroom floor. There was blood on the front door handle, a blanket hanging out of an oven and a “strong odour” of lighter fluid in the apartment.

Moments before she was pronounced dead, Clark had posted on Facebook expressing frustration and apologising for “what he just did” to Alleyne.

The autopsy revealed she had been stabbed to death.

Police said Clark video-called Kiara’s father, Sheldon, on FaceTime during the murder, so that he saw and heard his bleeding child. Sheldon Alleyne said he heard her screaming, “He has the knife.”

Clark then fled with their one-year-old daughter. Police issued an alert, which was cancelled after the child was found, unharmed, with a family member. She is now in Sheldon Alleyne’s care.

Clark was found and detained in Monroe County after fleeing Marion County. While on the run in Florida Keys, Clark had set on fire the car he was in, and suffered severe burns. He was treated at hospital.

He was charged with second-degree murder and attempted arson of a dwelling or structure.

Clark made his first appearance at the Marion County Court on October 8, 2019. He pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial.

The trial was initially set for April 2023 but was delayed until July. The jury was chosen on July 3 and the trial began on July 5.

Clark was represented by attorney Amanda Sizemore. Attorney Katrina Self represented the State. Robert William Hodges was the appointed judge.

During the trial, the defence tried to suggest Alleyne died by suicide.

On Friday, Hodges declared the jury had found Clark guilty on both counts.

Family, friends: This is justice

Moments before the verdict, Sheldon Alleyne indicated that the jury had made a decision, which was going to be announced in court shortly.

He confirmed to Newsday afterwards that Clark was found guilty on both counts. This is also reflected on Marion County Court’s official website.

Sheldon Alleyne had posted on Facebook on Thursday that the experience of the trial was “very brutal.

“I only thought I’d experience stuff like this in the movies, but being a part of the proceedings and the ongoing pain that it brings, to relive each situation again and again brings a sickness to a parent’s stomach that can’t be explained.

“However, I stand firm in faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

He thanked his friends and family for their continued support.

After the verdict, Alleyne’s mother, Vanessa Ali Geetan, immediately posted on WhatsApp: “Thank you, Jesus. Justice was done.”

She told Newsday she had not stopped crying tears of joy since she found out. She said Sheldon had called from the US and told her the news.

She had tried to get a US visa to go there to follow the case, but was unsuccessful.

“This is definitely justice,” she said tremblingly. “It can’t bring her back, but this is the justice she deserved. She did not deserve to die like that.”

Ali Geetan said she called her siblings, friends and other family members to tell them the news.

“Everybody was so happy.”

She was at work in Point Fortin when she heard the verdict and had to be comforted.

“I hope the sentencing shows justice as well,” she added.

Chelsea Chichester, a close childhood friend of Alleyne who considered her a sister, told Newsday she too was pleased with the verdict.

“Hearing that this monster was found guilty of all charges made my pores raise. I feel so good to know that after all these years, justice is finally being served.

“I pray he gets the death sentence, because he took a daughter, a mother, a sister and a friend from us. “She was robbed of watching her daughter grow.”

She hoped Alleyne’s family and other friends also find comfort in this.

Another of Alleyne’s close friends, Kyle Crichlow, told Newsday he felt “truly happy.

“It’s been long and tiring for everyone, especially her parents but at least now they can have peace of mind after all the hardship they faced since she passed.”

Alleyne was laid to rest on September 27, 2019 at the Cap-de-Ville Cemetery.