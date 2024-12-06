US judge affirms Naval Academy consideration of race in admissions process 

A federal judge has rejected a challenge to the United States Naval Academy’s practice of considering race in admissions applications, ruling that a diverse military is in the national interest.

In a decision on Friday, US District Court Judge Richard Bennett in Maryland ruled against Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action group that has frequently turned to the courts to challenge the use of race in university admissions.

“Specifically, the Academy has tied its use of race to the realization of an officer corps that represents the country it protects and the people it leads,” Bennett wrote. “The Academy has proven that this national security interest is indeed measurable and that its admissions program is narrowly tailored to meet that interest.”

Students for Fair Admissions also brought a case challenging similar practices at Harvard University. The US Supreme Court ultimately struck down consideration of race in university admissions when it ruled in favour of the group in June 2023.

But that ruling, while broadly favourable to opponents of affirmative action, suggested that the question of race and admissions could be impacted by considerations of national security, opening the possibility of an exemption for military academies.

While opponents of affirmative action argue that such practices unfairly favour some groups over others, proponents point out that race is just one factor among many in admissions decisions.

They also argue that affirmative action efforts help to counter the cumulative impact of segregation and exclusion faced by racial minorities for much of US history.

During a two-week trial in September, lawyers for the US Naval Academy defended consideration of race in admissions by arguing that a diverse military is more strong, effective and respected.

Bennett, appointed by former President George W Bush, wrote that the defence had “established a compelling national security interest in a diverse officer corps” and that the consideration of race played only a small role in admissions decisions.

In a statement expressing disappointment with the decision, the president of Students for Fair Admissions, Edward Blum, said the organisation hopes to take the case to the Supreme Court.

“It is our hope that the US military academies ultimately will be compelled to follow the Supreme Court’s prohibition of race in college admissions,” he said.