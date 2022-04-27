US Embassy to relocate from Queen’s Park Savannah

News

File photo: The US Embassy in Port of Spain. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE US Embassy will be relocating, but has not confirmed or denied whether it will be to Maraval, at the site of the Trinidad Country Club.

In a media release on Wednesday the embassy said it is in discussions on relocating from Marli Street, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain.

“Once a decision is concluded on a site, the embassy will issue a statement. This important and exciting project will benefit the people of Trinidad and Tobago in many ways.”

The release comes amidst talk that the Trinidad Country Club at Champs Elysées, Maraval, has been sold to the embassy.

According to the club’s website, in 1932 the Queen’s Park Hotel Company Limited bought the property for the use of its hotel guests and the Trinidad Country Club was born. It was formerly the home of Champs Elysées Estate, owned by the de Gannes and then the de Boissière families.

The embassy added “The US Government’s commitment to the construction of a new embassy is a powerful indicator of the long-standing, robust relationship between the people and government of the US and the people and government of TT.”

The new embassy, when constructed, will have provided scores of jobs and will showcase state-of-the-art and eco-friendly designs and materials.

“It will also allow us to better serve our constituents, improve the experience for visa applicants, and provide new and improved facilities and services for those conducting business with the US Government.”

Discussions about the embassy’s relocation are not new. In June 2019, deputy chief of mission John McInty posted on Facebook that he met with State Department real estate official to discuss the relocation.

“T and T, I hope ya’ll ready for a new US embassy. We are! This project will not only provide much needed jobs (and yes, we employ local construction firms and employees, just sayin!), but also be a powerful symbol of the T and T and USA relationship,” he posted.