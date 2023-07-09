US Embassy celebrates Independence, creativity

News

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and US Ambassador Candace Bond share a toast at the US Embassy’s Fourth of July celebrations at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Friday. PHOTO: ANGELO MARCELLE –

US Ambassador Candace Bond says ideas have power so at the US Embassy’s Independence Day Celebration on Friday night, ideas, creativity and ingenuity were celebrated.

Bond made the statement at the celebration at Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain, on Friday themed Celebrating 50 years of soca, hip hop, and Caricom.

She said the birth of America came from an idea, a “a revolutionary experiment in governance founded on the principles of liberty, equality, and self-governance.”

From left: Arima Mayor Cagney Casimere, Noel Robinson, Industrial Court President Deborah Thomas-Felix, Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson and Anthony Soobyiee, at the US Embassy’s Fourth of July celebrations at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Friday. PHOTO: ANGELO MARCELLE –

Therefore, ideas, beliefs, visions and the repurposing of pieces to make something beautiful and useful was being celebrated.

“President Biden said, ‘We’re the most unique nation in the world. We’re the only nation that is founded on an idea – not geography, not religion, and not ethnicity – that all men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator’ with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

She said the US was not perfect but, from the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia in 1776, it continued to work on a more perfect union as its democracy represented the potential for progress and a society that upheld the values of liberty and justice for all.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is flanked by Jeniece Scott and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian, at the US Embassy’s Fourth of July celebrations at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Friday. PHOTO: ANGELO MARCELLE –

“So tonight, we gather here to pay homage to three remarkable milestones that have shaped our cultural landscape, united communities, and inspired generations.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversaries of hip hop, soca, and Caricom, we honour the profound impact they have had on our society and the indelible mark they have left on our hearts.”

She noted that hip hop was born in the urban neighbourhoods of the Bronx, New York, as an expression of creativity, resilience, and social commentary. It gave a voice to the marginalised, “shedding light on the struggles, dreams, and aspirations of a generation,” and became a global phenomenon.

British High Commissioner Harriet Cross and Japanese Ambassador Matsubara Yutaka “boogie down” during the US Embassy’s Fourth of July celebrations at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Friday. PHOTO: ANGELO MARCELLE –

Around the same time, soca emerged and carrying the spirit of Carnival, it “became the heartbeat of the region” and united diverse voices.

Also that year, Caricom was established, “forging a union of nations bound by shared history, culture, and aspirations.”

She said Caricom became a platform for collaboration, co-operation, and economic integration, emphasising the strength of unity. It was also instrumental in promoting regional development, advancing social justice, and amplifying the voices of the Caribbean on the global stage.

US Ambassador Candace Bond makes a toast at the US Embassy’s Fourth of July celebrations at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Friday. PHOTO: ANGELO MARCELLE –

Bond added that the milestones were a testament to the power of human creativity, resilience, and unity.

“In celebrating the 50th anniversaries of hip hop, soca, and Caricom, let us remember that our cultural heritage is a source of strength, resilience, and inspiration. It is a reminder of the boundless creativity within us, and the remarkable potential we possess to shape a more inclusive, just, and harmonious world.

“Indeed we should let the rhythm of hip hop, soca, and the spirit of Caricom guide us towards a brighter future.”