US Drug Enforcement Agency trains Trinidad and Tobago cops

Law enforcement participants carried out by the US Drug Enforcement Agency do an activity. – Photo courtesy US Embassy

Thirty officers from Trinidad and Tobago law enforcement agencies will receive training in intelligence collection and analysis from four members of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) International Training Team and the US Embassy’s DEA Port of Spain Country Office.

In a release, the US Embassy said the training will take place at the TT Prisons training compound from July 8- 12.

It said officers from the police service, transnational organized crime unit (TOCU), special investigations unit, customs, coast guard, and prison service will be learning best practices in global drug trafficking trends, intelligence, telecommunications, document exploitation, basic first aid, interview techniques and critical thinking from the Washington, DC-based training team.

Ambassador Candace Bond said she was proud to announce the DEA initiative.

“Improving citizen security depends on securing convictions – which in turn depends on the professionalism and integrity of intelligence collection and analysis law enforcement agencies deploy. The US continues to work with, and provides significant security assistance just like this training, to TT law enforcement and other national security agencies to support efforts to address crime and violence and to make TT safer for all of us.”

Participants listen to a presentation during training carried out by the US Drug Enforcement Agency. – Photo courtesy US Embassy