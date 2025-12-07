US donates equipment to Roxborough Anglican Primary
The United States Southern Command has donated US$25,000 in educational equipment and supplies to Roxborough Anglican Primary School, in an initiative that supports digital literacy and improved learning environments. The handover comes as there is confirmation that US marines are in Tobago following the installation of a military radar on the island.
The donation includes 10 desktop computers, 10 desks, 10 chairs, 10 UPS units, a printer, 10 whiteboards, a refrigerator, a microwave, stationery and other supplies. The items were provided through SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program.
US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Dr Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz presented the equipment to principal Verlene John at the school on Union Street, Roxborough. Also attending were Dale Hercules, representing the MP for Tobago East; school manager Fr Shaquille Charles; Vice President of the Parent-Teachers’ Association Michelle Duke; teachers and students.
Dr Neidhart de Ortiz said, “This donation reinforces the strong partnership between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago. It reflects our enduring commitment to strengthening our partnership and investing in the future of Trinidad and Tobago’s youth.”
Ms John thanked the United States for the contribution and said students from all classes will use the computers.