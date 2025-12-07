US donates equipment to Roxborough Anglican Primary

Top US military officials are visiting Caribbean leaders as Trump weighs next steps Venezuelan teen electrocuted on Marabella jobsite T&amp;T's Dr Rajeev Nagassar wins Caribbean AMR Leadership Award WASA acting CEO says he quit for personal reasons Woman finds her mother dying at home with throat slit Imbert: Government will need parliamentary approval for backpay
07 December 2025
The Unit­ed States South­ern Com­mand has do­nat­ed US$25,000 in ed­u­ca­tion­al equip­ment and sup­plies to Rox­bor­ough An­gli­can Pri­ma­ry School, in an ini­tia­tive that sup­ports dig­i­tal lit­er­a­cy and im­proved learn­ing en­vi­ron­ments. The han­dover comes as there is con­fir­ma­tion that US marines are in To­ba­go fol­low­ing the in­stal­la­tion of a mil­i­tary radar on the is­land.

The do­na­tion in­cludes 10 desk­top com­put­ers, 10 desks, 10 chairs, 10 UPS units, a print­er, 10 white­boards, a re­frig­er­a­tor, a mi­crowave, sta­tionery and oth­er sup­plies. The items were pro­vid­ed through SOUTH­COM’s Hu­man­i­tar­i­an As­sis­tance Pro­gram.

US Em­bassy Chargé d’Af­faires Dr Jenifer Nei­d­hart de Or­tiz pre­sent­ed the equip­ment to prin­ci­pal Ver­lene John at the school on Union Street, Rox­bor­ough. Al­so at­tend­ing were Dale Her­cules, rep­re­sent­ing the MP for To­ba­go East; school man­ag­er Fr Shaquille Charles; Vice Pres­i­dent of the Par­ent-Teach­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion Michelle Duke; teach­ers and stu­dents.

Dr Nei­d­hart de Or­tiz said, “This do­na­tion re­in­forces the strong part­ner­ship be­tween the Unit­ed States and Trinidad and To­ba­go. It re­flects our en­dur­ing com­mit­ment to strength­en­ing our part­ner­ship and in­vest­ing in the fu­ture of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s youth.”

Ms John thanked the Unit­ed States for the con­tri­bu­tion and said stu­dents from all class­es will use the com­put­ers.

