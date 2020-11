In con­tin­ued part­ner­ship with the T&T Gov­ern­ment, the Unit­ed States Gov­ern­ment do­nat­ed two sport util­i­ty Jeeps, 18 Sam­sung Galaxy tablets, and 195 hand crank ra­dios val­ued at US$255,000 to the Of­fice of Dis­as­ter Pre­pared­ness and Man­age­ment (ODPM).

