US donates bomb-detection devices for airport

From left, Airports AuthorityGM Hayden Newton, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan Rohan, US Ambassador Candace Bond, TSA Assistant Administrator for International Operations Gary Renfrow, and chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority Thomas Lawrence, at the handing-over ceremony of four bomb-detection devices from the US to the Airports Authority. – US Embassy

US Ambassador Candace Bond on Tuesday donated four explosive trace detection (ETD) machines to the Airports Authority (AATT). She made the donation on behalf of the US Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) at the Piarco International Airport.

The ETD devices will streamline security screening for passengers by improving and speeding up detection of suspected explosives on carry-on baggage, a release from the embassy said.

The devices are each about as large as a standard printer. Each machine is valued at US$50,000.

Since 2021, TSA has donated aviation security equipment to increase the technical screening capacity of security partners within Trinidad and Tobago.

An official uses one of the bomb-detection devices at Piarco International Airport. – US embassy

TSA worked with the US Department of State Counterterrorism Bureau, and the US Department of Justice International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) to identify, procure, and deliver two Advanced Image Technology (AIT) scanners (body scanners) in 2021.

Each AIT is valued at US$200,000. The TSA also provides training for local security officers to utilize the technology. The scanners have improved transportation security for the travelling public.

During a brief handing-over ceremony, Bond said, “This security enhancement will minimise threats to transportation security and upgrade the overall screening experience for passengers.

“I am delighted we can roll this out just at the start of the increased commercial travel period during Carnival, and that the benefits to travelers to and from Trinidad and Tobago will last for years to come.”

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan thanked the embassy for the donation.

“The Airport Authority/Piarco International Airport and the ANR Robinson International Airport, and the security services of the United States of America have always worked very closely and we intend to continue that. We have always welcomed your support,” he said.

“Thank you, Airports Authority, thank you Civil Aviation Authority, thank you TSA, and thank you to the United States of America, the government of the United States of America for all your support.”