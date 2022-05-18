US DEA trains Trinidad and Tobago cops in intelligence gathering

News

Officers from TT’s different law enforcement agencies, with officials from the US Embassy, at the Police Training Academy, St James, on Monday.

PHOTO COURTESY US EMBASSY – PHOTO COURTESY US EMBASSY

Twenty eight officers from various arms of law enforcement will undergo a training course on intelligence-gathering skills courtesy the US-based Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

A media release from the US Embassy on Tuesday reported that the DEA would provide training on how to collect and analyse information to prevent drug trafficking, with special emphasis on the latest analytical tools.

During the opening session of the programme at the Police Training Academy, St James, on Monday, US Embassy deputy chief of mission Megan Kelly said the training was one example of the US commitment to combating the influence of international criminal networks by strengthening the capacities of local law enforcement.

“Through programs such as this one, the US reaffirms its commitment to sharing best practices when it comes to combating narcotics trafficking.

“Your success in countering illicit drug trafficking shows the people of Trinidad and Tobago that this democracy can deliver for the people, making Trinidad and Tobago safer, more prosperous, healthier, and more secure; and creating a better region for all of us.”

Kelly said as criminal organisations adjust their strategies and operations to avoid detection, the authorities must similarly use technology to keep pace with evolving threats.

The programme began on Monday and will end on Friday.