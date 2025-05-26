US Coast Guard seizes over US$138M in Caribbean Sea drug busts

The Unit­ed States Coast Guard said Fri­day it in­ter­cept­ed more than US$138 mil­lion worth of il­lic­it drugs dur­ing mul­ti­ple op­er­a­tions in the Caribbean Sea.

The crew of the cut­ter Valiant of­floaded 17,450 pounds of co­caine and 2,585 pounds of mar­i­jua­na — val­ued at US$132 mil­lion — at Port Ever­glades, Flori­da. A day ear­li­er, the cut­ter Vig­or­ous de­liv­ered ap­prox­i­mate­ly 840 pounds of co­caine, worth an es­ti­mat­ed US$6.2 mil­lion, to Coast Guard Base Mi­a­mi Beach.

Ac­cord­ing to the Coast Guard, the seizures re­sult­ed from six in­ter­dic­tions in the Caribbean Sea car­ried out by the agency and its in­ter­a­gency and in­ter­na­tion­al part­ners.

“I am in­cred­i­bly proud of our Valiant team and how they ex­em­pli­fy Amer­i­can val­ues. They sac­ri­fice time away from their fam­i­lies and, when nec­es­sary, put them­selves in harm’s way to se­cure our bor­ders and pro­tect the Amer­i­can peo­ple,” said Com­man­der Matthew Press, com­mand­ing of­fi­cer of the Valiant.

“Col­lab­o­rat­ing with the Unit­ed States Navy, Roy­al Cana­di­an, and Roy­al Nether­lands Navies, our multi­na­tion­al team dis­rupt­ed transna­tion­al crim­i­nal or­gan­i­sa­tions, mak­ing the world a safer place,” he added. —MI­A­MI (CMC)

Time­line of In­ter­dic­tions

May 19: A mar­itime pa­trol air­craft spot­ted a sus­pi­cious ves­sel about 85 miles north of Aru­ba. Valiant in­ter­cept­ed the ves­sel and seized ap­prox­i­mate­ly 2,645 pounds of co­caine.

May 22: An­oth­er ves­sel, lo­cat­ed rough­ly 170 miles north of Aru­ba, was in­ter­cept­ed by Valiant, yield­ing ap­prox­i­mate­ly 7,750 pounds of co­caine.

May 25: A sus­pi­cious ves­sel was de­tect­ed 290 miles south of the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic. USS Grave­ly and em­barked Coast Guard Law En­force­ment De­tach­ment (LEDET) 401 seized about 840 pounds of co­caine. The drugs were lat­er trans­ferred to Vig­or­ous.

May 29: A pa­trol air­craft iden­ti­fied a ves­sel 140 miles south of the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic. His Majesty’s Cana­di­an Ship William Hall and LEDET 103 in­ter­dict­ed the ves­sel and con­fis­cat­ed 750 pounds of co­caine. The drugs were lat­er trans­ferred to Valiant.

May 29: An­oth­er in­ter­dic­tion oc­curred 15 miles north of Venezuela. Roy­al Nether­lands Navy ship HNLMS Fries­land and LEDET 404 seized about 4,050 pounds of co­caine and 2,585 pounds of mar­i­jua­na, which were al­so trans­ferred to Valiant.

May 31: A • sus­pi­cious ves­sel was found 185 miles north of Colom­bia. William Hall and LEDET 103 in­ter­cept­ed the ves­sel and seized ap­prox­i­mate­ly 2,250 pounds of co­caine. The nar­cotics were lat­er trans­ferred to Valiant.