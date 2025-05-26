Committee to shape stand your ground law expected by next month Heritage clamps leak near Moruga Secondary Government to expel and prosecute violent students Knicks fire coach after Eastern Conference finals loss T&amp;T Red Cross under scrutiny as Geneva headquarters steps in Police find gun and drugs hidden near Tobago home
US Coast Guard seizes over US$138M in Caribbean Sea drug busts

07 June 2025
The Unit­ed States Coast Guard said Fri­day it in­ter­cept­ed more than US$138 mil­lion worth of il­lic­it drugs dur­ing mul­ti­ple op­er­a­tions in the Caribbean Sea.

The crew of the cut­ter Valiant of­floaded 17,450 pounds of co­caine and 2,585 pounds of mar­i­jua­na — val­ued at US$132 mil­lion — at Port Ever­glades, Flori­da. A day ear­li­er, the cut­ter Vig­or­ous de­liv­ered ap­prox­i­mate­ly 840 pounds of co­caine, worth an es­ti­mat­ed US$6.2 mil­lion, to Coast Guard Base Mi­a­mi Beach.

Ac­cord­ing to the Coast Guard, the seizures re­sult­ed from six in­ter­dic­tions in the Caribbean Sea car­ried out by the agency and its in­ter­a­gency and in­ter­na­tion­al part­ners.

“I am in­cred­i­bly proud of our Valiant team and how they ex­em­pli­fy Amer­i­can val­ues. They sac­ri­fice time away from their fam­i­lies and, when nec­es­sary, put them­selves in harm’s way to se­cure our bor­ders and pro­tect the Amer­i­can peo­ple,” said Com­man­der Matthew Press, com­mand­ing of­fi­cer of the Valiant.

“Col­lab­o­rat­ing with the Unit­ed States Navy, Roy­al Cana­di­an, and Roy­al Nether­lands Navies, our multi­na­tion­al team dis­rupt­ed transna­tion­al crim­i­nal or­gan­i­sa­tions, mak­ing the world a safer place,” he added. —MI­A­MI (CMC)

Time­line of In­ter­dic­tions

May 19: A mar­itime pa­trol air­craft spot­ted a sus­pi­cious ves­sel about 85 miles north of Aru­ba. Valiant in­ter­cept­ed the ves­sel and seized ap­prox­i­mate­ly 2,645 pounds of co­caine.

May 22: An­oth­er ves­sel, lo­cat­ed rough­ly 170 miles north of Aru­ba, was in­ter­cept­ed by Valiant, yield­ing ap­prox­i­mate­ly 7,750 pounds of co­caine.

May 25: A sus­pi­cious ves­sel was de­tect­ed 290 miles south of the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic. USS Grave­ly and em­barked Coast Guard Law En­force­ment De­tach­ment (LEDET) 401 seized about 840 pounds of co­caine. The drugs were lat­er trans­ferred to Vig­or­ous.

May 29: A pa­trol air­craft iden­ti­fied a ves­sel 140 miles south of the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic. His Majesty’s Cana­di­an Ship William Hall and LEDET 103 in­ter­dict­ed the ves­sel and con­fis­cat­ed 750 pounds of co­caine. The drugs were lat­er trans­ferred to Valiant.

May 29: An­oth­er in­ter­dic­tion oc­curred 15 miles north of Venezuela. Roy­al Nether­lands Navy ship HNLMS Fries­land and LEDET 404 seized about 4,050 pounds of co­caine and 2,585 pounds of mar­i­jua­na, which were al­so trans­ferred to Valiant.

May 31: A • sus­pi­cious ves­sel was found 185 miles north of Colom­bia. William Hall and LEDET 103 in­ter­cept­ed the ves­sel and seized ap­prox­i­mate­ly 2,250 pounds of co­caine. The nar­cotics were lat­er trans­ferred to Valiant.

