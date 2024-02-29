US ambassador tours Pt Lisas

News

(From L to R) Michelle Scipio-Hosang, Vice President, Port and Estate Management, Dr Joseph Khan, Chairman, National Energy, Candace A Bond, US Ambassador, Dr. Vernon Paltoo, President, National Energy and Valerie Laboy, Economic and Commercial Officer, US Embassy.























US ambassador to TT Candace A Bond took part on Tuesday in an oceanside tour of critical facilities of National Energy’s assets at Point Lisas, which is responsible for the export of petrochemicals, iron and steel products at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

She was accompanied by officials from the National Energy Corporation as she toured the ISCOTT Dock and Savonetta Piers 1, 2, 3 and 4, which are owned by National Energy and are ISPS-certified, adhering to international standards for security and safety.

For the tour, Bond boarded the National Energy Resilience, TT’s first low-exhaust tugboat, which is also owned by National Energy.

The tug is IMO Tier III-certified, equipped with technologies reducing nitrous oxide emissions by 80 per cent, making it the cleanest tugboat operating in the country and the second of its kind in the region, which represents a stride towards decarbonising National Energy’s maritime operations.

Bond’s visit to a state-owned company represents the collaboration between the two countries in addressing environmental challenges.

During the tour, Bond expressed her commitment to strengthening partnerships with National Energy in support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s US-Caribbean partnership to address the climate crisis in 2030.

She said, “We are really excited to be here to see and support National Energy’s initiatives, now and in the future,” stressing the shared commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Before the tour, National Energy’s president, Dr Vernon Paltoo, briefed Bond on the company’s activities, including national sustainable energy and low-carbon projects aimed at supporting TT’s decarbonisation goals, saying these projects align with the government’s efforts to transition the energy sector towards a low-carbon future.

Bond’s visit coincided with the first anniversary of the commissioning of the National Energy Resilience Act on February 28.