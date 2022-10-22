URP Tobago workers help to restore UWI building

Tobago

URP workers on the roof of the UWI Distance Education Centre building in Signal Hill. – DIQUD

AFTER just seven days, Tobago’s URP workers have made significant strides in restoring the University of the West Indies (UWI) Distance Education Centre (DEC) building, Signal Hill, Tobago to its former habitable state. This site will be the new home for the form six students of the Scarborough Secondary School.

In a media release, URP said it has delivered on the following scope of works: landscaping; power washing of the premises; replacement of the roof; railing restoration; extensive plumbing works; door replacement; AC installation; metal chair restoration; extensive electrical works.

The Division of Quarries, Infrastrcuture and Urban Development said painting of select areas of the facility is outstanding. It said the team is pressing to deliver the full project by October 25. “Overall, URP is working in collaboration with the Division of Education, Research and Technology to ensure that our students can strive in a wholesome environment, conducive to learning.”

URP director Nyron Leung said, “URP workers should not be taken for granted because more and more, you can see the true capabilities that lie within the workers. They continue to prove themselves and the quality of work and task efficiency is impressive.”