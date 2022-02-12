Uriah Butler highway road works snarl traffic

News

Traffic heading south along the Uriah Butler Highway divered to single lane as heavy equipment, in background, repair a bridge near the Caroni flyover on Saturday. – ROGER JACOB

Motorists heading south along the Uriah Butler Highway on Saturday had to merge onto one lane as the Ministry of Works blocked off a section of the roadway to repair a bridge just after the Caroni flyover.

The ministry said the works were necessary to facilitate slope stabilisation along the drainage channel.

Workmen are expected to complete the project on Sunday by 6 pm.