(Updated)No bail for two charged with ex-policeman’s murder

A SIPARIA magistrate denied bail to two men who appeared in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of businessman and former police officer Syed Mohammed, 46, and other gun-related offences.

Magistrate Nizam Khan remanded Marcus Uriah Jacob, 35, and Daniel “Tookieman” Harroo, 28, in police custody and adjourned the case to January 17.

Apart from the murder, the accused men were also jointly charged with having a gun and ammunition and having a gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives.

Attorney Subhas Panday represented Jacob, a handyman from Princes Town while Wayne Sturge represented Harroo, a labourer of Orange Valley in Couva.

On Monday, detective PC Vishal Ramoutar of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) laid the charges after receiving advice from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore Paul.

At around 9.15 am on December 12, Mohammed was in the yard of his Katwaroo Trace, Penal home when a white Nissan Versa car drove from the street’s dead end and stopped where near where he was standing.

A gunman got out of the car and shot Mohammed several times. ERP police received a report of the shooting and quickly responded.

At around 9.30 am, PCs Deena and Vialva intercepted the car along Debe Trace, Debe. They searched the car, found a Glock 17 pistol with six rounds of 9mm ammunition and arrested two men.

Insp Aslim Hosein supervised the investigations which was led by acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul.

Mohammed’s funeral took place last Friday afternoon.

Editor’s Note: The original story was updated to include information on the court appearance of the two men.