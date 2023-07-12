[UPDATED] Widow of burn victim wants compensation from Massy, NiQuan

News

ATTORNEYS for the widow of Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd pipe fitter Allan Lane Ramkissoon have written to the company for a “comprehensive report” on the accident which claimed his life in June.

Massy and NiQuan Energy have also been told to make an offer of settlement to Sarah Ramkissoon. They have been given seven days to respond.

On June 15, Ramkissoon, a pipefitter with Massy, was burned while working at NiQuan’s gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre. Three days later on June 18, Ramkissoon, of Barrackpore, died in Colombia, where he was being treated.

In the letter to the Massy Group’s chief executive, Gervase Warner, attorneys from the firm Martin George and Co said to date, the company has not told Ramkisson’s widow the cause or origin of the accident.

They asked for all of the relevant details of the incident at NiQuan’s plant.

In their letter to NiQuan’s director and founder Ainsley Gill, Ramkissoon’s attorneys said she has not been notified by the company. Gill was also asked for details of the incident at its plant.

They also asked for details of the company’s track record for safety and details of previous accidents.

Ramkissoon’s attorneys want an official report and to know whether NiQuan complied strictly compliance with occupational safety and health laws.

Both companies were told they owed a duty of care to Ramkissoon, NiQuan as the occupier of the premises in Pointe-a-Pierre, and Massy as his employer.

The attorneys said Ramkissoon was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Massy has been asked to provide an offer of settlement for “negligence, pain and suffering, his loss of pecuniary benefits, his loss of earnings and the loss of expectation of life.”

NiQuan was told to provide “an offer of settlement in relation to the negligence on its part for the pain and suffering the deceased would have endured, his loss of pecuniary benefits, his loss of earnings and the loss of expectation of life.”

The letters were signed by attorney Keshavi Khoorban.

Ramkissoon was burned over around 40 per cent of his body, and further injured when he jumped ten feet to escape the flames in the room where he was trapped.

Immediately after the incident, the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) called on NiQuan to stop work at its facility.

In April 2021, there was an explosion at this plant after its hydrocracker system failed during an attempted startup.

The incident in June was described as an “accidental flash fire.”

Massy Energy and NiQuan have launched investigations into June’s accident, as have the OSH Agency and the Ministry of Energy.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Massy Energy said it had not yet received a legal letter from George’s firm.

“Massy Energy Engineered Solutions (MEES) wishes to advise that we are not in receipt of any correspondence from this firm regarding the incident involving Allan Lane Ramkissoon, and as such MEES is not in a position to comment on this matter.”

