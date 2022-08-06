[UPDATED] TTEC restores full power in Trinidad, waits on report on outage

News

TTEC head office in Port of Spain. – File photo

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (TTEC) has restored power to around 60 per cent customers in east and central Trinidad following the outages reported on Saturday morning.

In an updated release, TTEC said work began at around 10.20 am and service was expected to return by 11.30 am to the affected areas.

It advised that responses from its call centres will be slow because of the high number of calls coming in. The commission apologised for any inconvenience being experienced.

Several areas across Trinidad had no electricity early Saturday. Tobago was unaffected.

In an earlier release, TTEC said these outages, which began around 9 am, were caused by a fault in its systems that affected one of the generating plants.

It said the commission is in talks with the power producer to determine the problem and an estimated time for restoration.

Among the areas affected are: San Francique, Beetham, Santa Cruz, Penco Lands, Cumuto, St Joseph, Arima, Toco, Tacarigua, Diego Martin, West Moorings, San Raphael and Penal.