[UPDATED] T&TEC on blackout: We’re working on it

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) says it is “working on” restoring electricity to several areas across Trinidad.

Residents of areas including Port of Spain, St James, Laventille, Penal, Couva, Palo Seco and Point Fortin have said that there was a power outage just after 1 pm on Wednesday.

There are reports of traffic on the major highways as traffic lights are down due to the power outage.

The commission said the cause remains unknown.

In a press release on Wednesday afternoon, T&TEC said it is experiencing a “major disturbance on the system” and will try to restore power “within the shortest possible time.”

It said it’s ‘800’ numbers are down but customers can contact the call centre at 794-4823 or 794-7264.

“An update will be provided as soon as more information is available.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

