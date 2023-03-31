[Updated] Trinidad and Tobago athletes to compete in Florida Relays on Saturday

Sports

File photo of Machel Cedenio. (AP PHOTO) –

TT athletes Jereem Richards, Machel Cedenio, Asa Guevara and Renny Quow will compete at the 2023 Pepsi Florida Relays in the US on April 1.

The meet, which includes both track and field events, began on March 31 and ends on the evening of April 1. It is being held at the Percy Beard Track at James G Pressly Stadium.

Cedenio, Guevara and Quow will compete in the heats for the men’s 400m dash (Olympic Dev), which begins at 3.30pm.

Guevara and Cedenio will run in heat one out of lanes four and six respectively, representing their club Empire Athletics.

Quow will run heat two out of lane four and will represent team TTO.

Then, at 5.20pm, Cedenio will be part of a team set to compete in the men’s 4x400m relay (Olympic Dev). He will be joined by his clubmates Tariq Evans, Va-Sheku Sheriff and Ronald Sayles.

Richards will face his countrymen as part of team Adipure alongside clubmates Noah Williams, Noah Lyles and Josephus Lyles.