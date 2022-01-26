[UPDATED] Tobago police confirm body found on beach is Vanna Girod

News

DEAD: Valsayn resident Vanna Girod, whose body was found on a beach in Tobago on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

POLICE have confirmed that the body of a woman found early on Wednesday morning on a beach in Arnos Vale, Tobago is that of Vanna Girod, who had been reported missing on Tuesday.

Confirmation came at 2.30 pm by police at the scene where Girod’s relatives were also gathered consoling each other.

Up to the time of writing, police investigators and the district medical officer were still at the scene.

Police sources said 30-year-old Girod was reported missing after going for a walk in Arnos Vale at 9 am on Tuesday.

A police missing persons report said Girod lived at Butu Road, Valsayn South.

She was reported missing to the Shirvan Road Police Station on Tuesday after going for a walk and failing to return to the villa.

She was last seen wearing a green and grey sweater, and green and blue pants.

The cause of her death has not yet been ascertained and investigations are ongoing.