(UPDATED) Stolen vans found in Laventille, packages missing

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force and the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) found two stolen Toyota Hiace vans in Laventille on Tuesday morning.

The vans, which belong to the WebSource shipping company, were stolen from the business’s Trincity compound at around 2 am on Tuesday. They contained packages for customers.

Police from the IATF found one of the stolen vans on Wharton Street, at around 10.45 am and another group of police found the other van on Sylbert Street at around 11 am.Both vans were empty.

No one was arrested in relation to the robberies.

Investigators suspect the vans were taken to another part of Laventille, where the goods were offloaded, and then the vans dumped on Wharton and Sylbert Streets to try and throw off the polices.

The Port of Spain Division is continuing enquiries.