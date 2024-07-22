[UPDATED] South Oropouche ice cream vendor shot dead at home

News

AN ice cream vendor was shot dead at his home in South Oropouche on the night of July 21, three days after a gunman shot at his van while he was driving.

Winston Sammy, 53, of Hillview Avenue off Berridge Trace, died on the spot in the yard near the front gate of his home.

The police said Sammy had just returned home from selling ice cream around 7 pm when a man called out to him by name as he was offloading his van.

Residents heard several gunshots and saw a white Nissan AD wagon driving out of the street.

The police learned the getaway car had driven past the house on the dead-end street, turned and stopped in front of Sammy’s house.

A man got out, called Sammy and then shot him at close range in the face.

The killer returned to the car, which sped off.

DMO Dr Cherisse Ratiram viewed and ordered the removal of the body to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Acting Insp John, Sgt Elvin and other police from the South Western Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, visited the scene and gathered evidence. They found two spent 9 mm shells.

The police do not have a motive and PC Mathura is investigating.

On July 19, Sammy was driving his van with a close female relative in the passenger seat when, after they reached the Berridge Trace flyover, a man came out from an overgrown area and shot at the van.

A report was made to the South Oropouche police. No one has been arrested. The police could not say if the shootings were linked.

When Newsday visited the house on July 22, no one appeared to be at home. Many neighbours were tight-lipped, saying they did not know anything about the murder.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said Sammy moved into the area about ten-12 years ago and was originally from Williamsville.

He described Sammy as a “cool and friendly person.”

“I cannot understand why someone wanted him dead. He helped a lot of people. He would cut the yard for us without even telling us.

“Maybe he knew the person who called him. I cannot say for sure,” the resident said. “We did not even know about the first shooting until last night when this (killing) happened.

“Just after the police left, the other people in the house left, too.”

