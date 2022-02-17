[UPDATED] Siblings of murdered Tunapuna man traumatised after blackout killing

News

Mother of Antonio Badenoch, Philippa Ramsewak, left, step-father Andrew Baptiste, father Wilfred Badenoch and grandmother Elaine Phillip-Ramsewak console each other in the yard of their St Vincent Street, Tunapuna home, Thursday. – Photo by Shane Superville

The murder of 19-year-old Antonio Badenoch on Wednesday night led to his 20-year-old sister being hospitalised for anxiety and his younger brother being traumatised relatives say.

Badenoch was gunned down near his St Vincent Street, Tunapuna, home at around 9 pm while looking for a WiFi signal during the blackout.

Speaking with Newsday at the family home on Thursday morning Badenoch’s mother Philippa Ramsewak recalled her son’s last moments alive.

Ramsewak said while her son was not involved in any criminal activities, he and his siblings have raised concerns over their safety in the neighbourhood.

“For the longest while my children begging me saying ‘Mummy we don’t want to stay around here’ but what could I do?

“Rent now is $3,000 or $4,000 plus. It’s my children and I here, where are we going?

“Last night when this happened they were traumatised not one of my children wanted to stay home here.

“The little boy is eight he saw his brother and they were very close, he couldn’t take it, my daughter get’s traumatised for every little thing she ended up in the hospital last night.”

Ramsewak said one of the neighbours turned on a power generator nearby which caused Badenoch to go looking for the WiFi signal.

She said he went to bed briefly but awoke at around 9 pm to try and get another signal when she heard the gunshots.

“I got up when I heard the shots.

“When it died down I started to ask, ‘Where Antonio’ until his step-father went out and told me not to go out there.”

Ramsewak said she remembered her son as a loving, friendly person and suspects he was mistaken for someone else in the darkness.

Other relatives said they felt that criminals took advantage of the blackout on Wednesday night to strike.

Twenty-three spent shells were found at the scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.