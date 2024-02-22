[UPDATED] Schoolboy shot in Belmont

News

Police and soldiers at Mapp Trace, Laventille where a schoolboy was killed in a drive-by shooting on February 22. – Photo by Gregory McBurnie

A 10-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in East Dry River, Port of Spain.

The shooting took place on Mapp Trace, Laventille Road near Rudolph Charles Link Road.

Reports say around 4.50 pm, several people were on the road when a car pulled alongside them.

Gunmen in the car shot at the group and then drove off.

The boy and a 38-year-old man were both injured in the shooting.

They were taken to hospital where the boy died.

More than a dozen spent shells were reportedly found at the scene, including high-powered ammunition.

Police responded and held two suspects moments after in a silver Toyota NZE.

The men were held in Block 22, Laventille and taken in for questioning.

This story has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

There are reports of a shooting in Belmont on Thursday afternoon.

Police sources say a schoolboy was among those shot.

This is a breaking story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.