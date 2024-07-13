[UPDATED] Rio Claro woman dies after shooting outside car dealership

News

A RIO CLARO BUSINESSWOMAN died at hospital after being shot and wounded during an alleged robbery outside of Toyota’s south office in Tarouba on July 13.

According to reports, Carissa Ramrattan had gone to the nearby South Park Mall to get something to eat and was returning to the compound when the incident happened.

As she was entering the compound, gunmen got out of a silver vehicle and opened fire at her.

Police cordoned off the entrance to the Toyota Trinidad and Tobago Ltd showroom, Tarouba, where Carissa Ramrattan was shot on July 13. She died at hospital. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

They grabbed Ramrattan’s handbag and fled in the vehicle.

She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

Ramrattan later succumbed to her injuries.

Police officers sealed off the compound. Staff and customers who were there were allowed to leave.

Business at the compound was closed for the day.

Police officers on site declined to give information about the incident.

Some of Ramrattan’s relatives who were at the scene declined to be interviewed.

According to a Facebook post, Ramrattan recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary.

Her family are reportedly the owners of a hardware in Rio Claro.

Investigations are ongoing

This story has been updated to include additional details. See the original story with the headline ‘Woman shot outside Toyota south office’ below.

