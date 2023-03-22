[UPDATED] Resignation of V’zuelan petroleum minister – Young: No impact on Dragon gas talks

News

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young said the resignation of Venezuela’s Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami has not affected talks between TT and Venezuela on development of the Dragon gas field which is located in Venezuela’s maritime space.

A Reuters report said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accepted El Aissami’s resignation after the detention of at least six high-level officials amid a corruption probe that focused on state-energy company PDVSA and the judiciary.

In a statement on Tuesday, Young said, “There have been numerous enquiries and even speculative misinformed commentary as to the effects of recent developments at PDVSA.”

He added, “None of these developments have affected or are expected to affect our ongoing discussions and negotiations with the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela or PDVSA.”

In January, the Dragon deal was revived when the US granted TT an exemption from sanctions imposed on that South American country. The exemptions came with clauses which restricts TT from paying money to Venezuela, and are limited to two years rather than the ten the TT Government asked for.

On March 14, Young signed a non-disclosure agreement with PDVSA over the project, in Caracas, Venezuela.

In a statement, Young said the agreement governs negotiations between the parties and the exchange of information as they progressed the technical and commercial aspects of the planned development.

The Dragon deal, if successful, will give TT access to the field, said to hold about 4.2 tscf (trillion standard cubic feet) of natural gas. The project will be able to feed an estimated 150 mscf/day (million standard cubic feet per day) to TT.

The Dragon deal stalled in 2018 after Venezuela was hit hard with US sanctions, disallowing other countries from doing deals with it. After lobbying the US, TT was granted an exemption from these sanctions.

El Aissami said he will resign to fully support the investigations.

Reuters said the arrests of PDVSA officials were linked to an investigation into oil cargoes leaving Venezuela without due payment to the company. This has reportedly led to other executives being suspended from their posts.

