[Updated] PDP, PNM chastise BYisrael: People need help at all hours

News

Dr Faith BYisrael – THA

THA Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael has advised members of the public seeking her help for non-payment of salaries to not do so at 6am or on the weekends.

BYisrael, who also holds the portfolio of Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, posted on Facebook on Saturday, “Folks…as much as you believe that we are magicians, I CAN’T do anything at 6am, on a Saturday morning, to rectify you not getting paid (from another Division)…In fact, I can’t do anything at that moment in MY Division…

“Allyuh ease me me up with the 6am calls or Saturdays and Sundays please…I’m begging!!!!”

Her post included a screenshot of four incoming calls from 6.02am to 6.22am.

BYisrael has been condemned by members of the public and other Tobago politicians, including her Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke.

One person commented on her post asking what was the reason for the repeated late payment of THA salaries. THA workers in several divisions have been complaining for months about this issue. The THA has laid the blame for the issue on its public servants.

Another person said, ” I don’t see a problem. You there to serve. Put things in place for that. Things don’t happen by chance.”

A woman commented, “Wow…not everything for social media. As an elected official this is not the way you conduct yourself.”

Another added, “The calls comes (sic) with the office, don’t be upset. It is what it is.”

One woman replied, “I guess you now have a clear understanding of ‘Who in the kitchen feels the heat.’ Things look (glamorous) from outside when it was easy to point fingers at the ones who were there and highlighting their mistakes.”

Although most people criticised BYisrael’s response, some people supported her.

A THA official who works in her division said, “Pretty soon they will show up at your house, to wait by the garage where you park the car, or even better, at church when it’s just over to go home! But the best is when they start meeting your mother and sending messages or envelopes with numbers to call.”

Another said, “There is a line between personal space and professional space for everyone. And that line should not be crossed no matter the position. Yes, politicians are there to help everyone but we still have to remember that they are humans as well.”

In a lengthy response on his Facebook page, Duke slammed his former PDP deputy and called for her to apologise.

He said, “As humans, we are no strangers of wanting help from others outside their normal working hours. Despite our fears of not being answered we call anyway, still holding onto a glimmer of hope that our problem can be solved or our call can be answered. And when we received an answer or a required service outside the normal hours of work, we become elated and sing praises to those who helped and the administration that responded.

“It might be useful to keep in mind that behind the “EASE me up” calls are people that we pledge to represent. Think for a moment, why did they call so early and the personal distress they might be experiencing.”

He said BYisrael should have simply responded when it was more convenient instead of making the Facebook post.

He said when the PDP campaigned for office in the last THA election, they did so outside of the Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm hours.

“But now it is the same public you are now abusing. Did you stop to consider how many persons cannot eat because of late salaries? Did you consider offering a word of comfort? Or who live on a salary that is below the minimum living wage, thus susceptible to frustration and panic-attacks when paid late.”

He said her response was contrary to the PDP mandate and the social contract that was signed in October 2021 to maintain “continuous and unreserved communication” with the Tobago constituencies. “I therefore call upon you to apologise to the members of the public and remind you that you are under oath to serve the people in the performance of your duties without fear or favor…affection or ill will.”

He added, “Let us always remember that the business of the should never be burdensome. Our response should never come across as haughty without sympathy or feeling for other people: One that is callous or indifferent to the suffering of others.”

PNM Tobago leader Ancil Dennis said BYisrael was wrong when she said she could not help members of the public calling about their late salary.

He said, “If it’s salary, you can sympathise with the individual and offer a food hamper because their house is probably empty desperately awaiting that late salary to go to the grocery, because their bread isn’t well buttered like yours.

“You can also pick up your phone and call the secretary concerned who must in turn call their administrator and enquire into this matter. You can then give the reassurance that salary or whatever payment will be made by a particular date, which will go a very long way in bringing peace of mind to the individual in distress.”

He said the job of a secretary is s not a Monday to Friday 8am-4pm job.

“I’m not saying they should call any time, but this is all part of it. It’s not even a year yet and you’re posting this callously loaded drivel because of a 6am phone call? How dare you!”

He added, “I cannot support this imperious behaviour. I hope you and the rest of Inaccessibles keep this same energy next election and do not go to people’s homes on Saturdays and Sundays to beg for votes.”