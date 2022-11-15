[UPDATED] Murdered witness’s mother: ‘He knew this was coming’

News

Kadaffi Romney, mother of Jehlano Romney, centre, leaves the Forensic Science Centre, St. James. Romney, a main witness in the murder of officer Clarence Gilkes was shot and killed at Poinsettia Avenue, Morvant on Sunday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The mother of murdered witness Jehlano Romney claims that the family has been under constant monitoring from the police since the death of PC Clarence Gilkes in April.

Romney, 30, was shot dead at his father’s Poinsettia Drive, Morvant, home on Sunday night.

A woman who was also at home at the time was also wounded in the attack.

Police said she was in stable condition up to Tuesday afternoon.

Romney was the main witness in the shooting death of PC Gilkes in Richplain Road, Diego Martin, on April 22.

While he was originally accused of murdering Gilkes, a post mortem report revealed the policeman was shot from behind with a police-issued bullet.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Romney’s mother Kadaffi Romney claimed the family has been observed by police until her son’s murder.

“Since the day he got cleared, since his name was cleared he has been under police surveillance continuously in unmarked (police) cars.

“He could not even stay in Richplain where his home was.

“Cars were always turning up in front of my daughter’s residence, I always felt being followed. As a matter of fact, there was one police jeep that kept circling wherever I went, but outside of that, we knew we were not safe.

“It had times where he was staying at one point in Diego Martin, people were always roaming the yard and whatever.

“He knew this was coming.”

Romney said while he did not like staying in Morvant, he chose to stay with his father owing to the anxiety he faced in Diego Martin.

She also dismissed claims from police in the Western Division that Romney was involved in Diego Martin murders in August and October, noting that he became very cautious about venturing outdoors since Gilkes’ death.

“My son was not involved in that because I remembered one day I got up and looked at his WhatsApp status, I didn’t even see the news headline on the murder itself, but I saw him saying, ‘Allyuh really trying hard to put it on me, you all know what you doing, leave my name out of your madness please,’

“There was no way he could have been involved in that (murder).

“He was not even going out.

“Since that has happened to him he has not been able to really work except for a few friends who might give him something to do, people who he felt safe around.

“Sometimes I myself gave him money because he has children to take care of.”

Contacted for comment, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob denied Romney’s claims.

“I know there were no police special operations in relation to them at all.

“If there was an issue with police harassment then they had a right to report it and I was not aware of any reports.”

Jacob added that the police had a right to go on routine patrols and visit areas in different communities and said such activities should not be perceived as surveillance on a particular person.

On Monday, Romney’s attorney Criston Williams claimed that his client asked to be placed in witness protection since he surrendered to police one week after Gilkes’ shooting in April, but did not receive any protection.

Williams also claimed that officials from the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) were present at this meeting with the police.

Responding to Newsday’s questions on Tuesday, the PCA said all complaints made to them were confidential and was unable to share information pertaining to the investigation.

Asked what Romney’s murder meant for Gilkes’ case, the authority said their investigation was closed in June and made recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the acting Police Commissioner.

“As a matter of law, the DPP has the power under the constitution to institute, take over or discontinue any criminal proceeding before judgment.

“Further, the DPP can make an application to tender statements of deceased persons into evidence if the court determines that it is in the best interest of justice to do so.”

Responding to Williams’s claims, Jacob maintained that Romney was offered police protection on two occasions but refused them.

He also extended condolences to Romney’s family and vowed his murder would be investigated by the police.

“The police service generally feels the hurt when any life is lost in TT.

“Again we want to give the public the assurance that his death will be investigated by the Homicide Department with the same vigour and professionalism like all the other murder enquiries.”

Jacob also urged anyone with information on Romney’s murder to come forward give it to the police.