[UPDATED] Ministry: Outpatient clinics closed, non-essential services closed

JANELLE DE SOUZA

Outpatient clinics at hospitals and health centres will be closed until further notice owing to the tropical storm warning for TT.

A media release from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday said, from noon, non-essential services such as outpatient clinics would be suspended.

But, all accident and emergency departments, inpatient services, and emergency ambulance services would remain open and operational.

“Patients are also reminded to remain compliant with all their medication as prescribed by your doctor. Members of the public are further advised to avoid contact with flood waters to reduce the risk of contacting water-borne diseases such as gastroenteritis and leptospirosis.”

Around 5.30 pm on Monday, the TT Meteorological Office placed the country under an orange-level tropical storm warning.

It said periods of heavy to intense showers and/or thunderstorms, gusty winds and flash flooding were expected from 8pm on Tuesday. However, at 11am on Tuesday, it issued an update saying conditions were likely from 6pm.

Newsday contacted the various Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) on Tuesday but many of the CEOs were in meetings for most of the day, finalising preparations for the storm and its possible impact on health services.

However, in a WhatsApp message, North Central RHA CEO Davlin Thomas said his staff began preparations on Sunday with additional comprehensive checks on critical equipment including generators, UPSs, contingency batteries, and medical equipment.

“Contingency food supplies, water and fuel have been acquired and supplementary staffing are in place where appropriate. And inpatient surge capacity has been enhanced to facilitate a disaster response if necessary.”

Also, its Incident Response Team had radio communication and were on Orange Alert.

In a release, the Eastern RHA said it was operating on “High Alert” and commissioned its Emergency Disaster Command Centres to manage and ensure continuity of health services. And its Disaster Preparedness Department and administrative teams at Sangre Grande Hospital, Nariva/Mayaro and St Andrew/St David checked the level of preparedness at all facilities.

“At this time, all generators are functional, fuel storage is at full capacity, water tanks were filled, pumps were serviced and wireless radios are functional. Our collaborative arrangements are also in place with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Water and Sewage Authority and all private contractors for the supply of emergency items if required.”

It said non-perishable items and emergency medications were adequately stocked, flood gates at potentially susceptible buildings were in place to minimise property damage, and arrangements were in place to ensure staff welfare, including the availability of shuttles to transport staff to key facilities.

“The authority continues to operate under the guidance and collaboration of the Ministry of Health and assures our clients that we are prepared for the potential weather system.”

It added that it was monitoring the progress of the tropical wave in the Atlantic.

The South West RHA, in a WhatsApp message, said it had proactively activated its Incident Command System comprisin senior clinical and administrative management staff to manage the unfolding situation.

“Led by designate members of the executive management team in collaboration with the board of directors, the Ministry of Health and relevant external suppport agencies, the SWRHA has ensured the efficacy of all standby generators, as well as lighting & water systems remain fully functional at all hospitals and district health facilities. All facility risk assessments have been conducted and addressed.”

“Further, supplemental patient care consumables and pharmaceuticals have been distributed and assigned to respective clinical areas to be utilized, should it become necessary.”

The SWRHA said emergency departments at the San Fernando General and Point Fortin Hospital and district health facilities remain open 24hrs while all other health centres remain closed.