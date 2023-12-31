[UPDATED] Man shot dead, dumped at roadside in Tobago

News

Clifford Ramsook –

Clifford Ramsook, 37, became Tobago’s 14th murder victim for the year.

His body was found with gunshot wounds at the side of Windward Main Road, Goldsborough, on Saturday.

Police said they found Ramsook’s body in a grassy area off the road after they responded to reports of a shooting in the area.

The scene was cordoned off as crime scene unit investigators searched for clues and possible evidence.

Ramsook’s body was taken to the Scarborough Hospital pending an autopsy.

The Tobago homicide sub-unit is continuing investigations.

In an unrelated incident, a 57-year-old man who was hit on the head with a rolling pin on Boxing Day died at hospital.

Bharath Babooram was hit during an argument with a relative at his home in Freeport.

He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Friday night and police have classified his death as a murder.

Police also continue to investigate a shooting incident in Diego Martin.

Reports say around 9.20 pm on Friday, a man was shot at Neighbourhood Avenue, Blue Basin.

The victim was liming with several friends when a man known to him shot him several times about his body.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.