[UPDATED] GOVERNMENT GIVES IN: Commission of enquiry into Paria tragedy

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Prime Minister has announced that a commission of enquiry will be set up to investigate the incident at Paria Ltd in which four divers died.

At a Conversations with the Prime Minister at the Bon Air West Community Centre on Tuesday, Dr Rowley said the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries has been instructed to abandon the formation of a five-member committee after the nominee of the Energy Chamber, Eugene Tiah, removed himself from the process after objections were raised by the UNC and Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

They had accused Tiah of having too-close ties with the government and could not be independent.

The PM said he had come to the conclusion that the situation had been politicised to such a high degree that the public would not now accept the recommendations of that committee.

He said the government will be approaching foreign experts, such as those used by Shell and BP, to form a three-man commission.