[UPDATED] Girl, 13, among five people wounded in New Grant shooting

A 13-year-old girl was among five people who were shot and wounded in New Grant on Saturday night.

Up to Sunday night, she was in stable condition at hospital with injuries to her right leg and foot and left shoulder. The police do not believe she was the intended target.

The other victims were males —29, 36, 40 and 57.

A police report said around 8.10 pm on Saturday, a wagon pulled up to a road in Sixth Company. Four masked men with guns got out and opened fire.

The girl, a form one student, was standing on the roadside. She and another female relative, 17, were waiting for another relative to head to their home together.

When the gunmen began shooting, the girls ran “helter-skelter” behind a house and in some bushes.

After about 30 gunshots were fired, they helped each other and went to alert relatives who heard the shots.

Eyewitnesses said the shooters had high-powered guns.

Another victim had just bought bread and eggs for dinner from a nearby parlour and was walking out as the gunmen began shooting.

“He fell to the ground and played dead. He was shot in his head and shoulder,” a relative told Newsday on Sunday.

An eyewitness added, “(Name of victim called) might not be able to walk again. He is not getting any feeling in his waist down. He was shot many times.”

Another man was near his home, and as soon as the shots rang out, he ran off.

The other victims ran in different directions, and the shooters ran after them while firing.

The gunmen returned to the car, which sped off.

Residents took the victims in different cars to the Princes Town District Health Facility.

They were transferred to the hospital.

The police recovered 11 spent shells.

No one has been arrested.

PC Mahabir of the Princes Town police station is leading investigations.