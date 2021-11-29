[UPDATED] Fire at Express House building

News

Firefighters attempt to put out a fire at D-Drinks Outlet at Express House building, Independence Square, Port of Spain on Sunday. – AYANNA KINSALE

A fire which broke out at Express House building at Independence Square, Port of Spain left two businesses gutted on Sunday afternoon.

Newsday was told the fire may have started in a small area on the ground floor eastern side of the building near two businesses – Koria’s Beauty Salon and D-Drinks Outlet.

Sources told Newsday that at about 4.39 pm on Sunday, barbers at the salon heard an explosion. Shortly after, the workers smelled smoke.

Reporters in the Trinidad Express newsroom on the middle floor also caught the smell and alerted authorities. Fire officers and police responded to the call. By that time smoke was coming out of D-Drinks Outlet – a mini-mart two doors down from the salon.

Some birds in cages were pulled from a pet store on the ground floor of the Express House building at Independence Square, Port of Spain after a fire broke out at another business in the building on Sunday. – AYANNA KINSALE

Fire officers doused the blaze, but not before extensive damage was done to both businesses. Electricity to the entire building had to be cut off and people inside were evacuated.

There are no injuries reported.

Louis Corbin, owner of D-Drinks Outlet, said he is worried because goods for the Christmas season was already bought and stored at the mini-mart.

“My next step is to see what kind of damage this caused,” Corbin said.

“I have a lot of foodstuff – snacks and drinks, as well as a lot of cooking oil and so on. A lot of items you have to buy in bulk to get a cheaper price. All of that could be gone.”

Koria Williams, owner of the beauty salon, said she hoped the source of the fire was found quickly enough so that her business could resume as soon as possible.

Fire officers look on as their colleagues put out a fire at D-Drinks Outlet, Express House building, Independence Square, Port of Spain on Sunday. – AYANNA KINSALE

“It is December and everyone wants to be out and working. We are already going through a pandemic,” she said.

Fire officers are still trying to establish the cause of the blaze.

This story has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

