[UPDATED] EBC declares fresh election for Lengua/Indian Walk after historic tie

News

Autly Granthume (left) and Nicole Gopaul (right)

It’s back to the polls for the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk as a second recount of the votes for the local government election once again revealed a historic tie.

In a release on Saturday, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said chief election officer Fern Narcis-Scope certified to the returning officer for the electoral district that the second recount resulted in the United National Congress and the People’s National Movement gaining 1,428 votes each.

Lengua/Indian Walk was initially declared for the PNM but a recount conducted by the returning officer between August 15 and 16 revealed three more votes for UNC candidate Nicole Gopaul and two less for PNM candidate Autly Granthume.

The second recount started on August 17 in accordance with Election Rule 101 (13) of the Representation of the People Act, Chap 2:01 which states: Where a final count results in an equality of votes between or among the candidates obtaining the most votes, the chef election officer or an officer designated by him for the purpose shall conduct a recount not later than four days after the poll.

The result remained the same.

“The Returning Officer for this electoral district has declared the election void, pursuant to this certification by the Chief Election Officer, making way for fresh elections.”

Regardless of who wins Lengua/Indian Walk in the byelection, the Princes Town Regional Corporation would remain in the group of seven corporations retained by the UNC on August 14.

In a letter on Friday, the UNC threatened legal action against the EBC if it did not validate a particular rejected ballot it claimed could resolve the tie, and if it did not get confirmation on the issue by noon on Saturday.

Then, in a release on Saturday, UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo said the party was seeking advice from its lawyers on the matter. The UNC believed by not challenging its officers’ decisions, the EBC was trying to “cover up the incompetence and bias of its officers” who rejected the ballot instead of marking it as questionable.

“Our team had insisted that the decisions at each count to reject the ballot be questioned. Instead we were told by the returning officer to put our concerns in writing – a course not contemplated by the law. There was a complete refusal to mark “Q” on the ballot as questioned, and so at the final count the assistant chief election officer treated the ballot as rejected without question.”

“Simply put, the EBC wants us to believe that a vote for the UNC was rejected with no objections from us by a presiding officer, and again at the recount by a returning officer, without any one of them doing their duty to initial the ballot – since the law allows it to be initialled at the count if there was an omission.”

Calls and messages seeking comment from PNM Lengua/Indian Walk candidate Autly Granthume, PRO Faris Al-Rawi, general secretary Foster Cummings, chairman Stuart Young and vice chair Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly went unanswered on Saturday.

This story has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

It’s back to the polls for the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk after a second recount of the votes for the local government election once again ended in a historic tie.

In a release on Saturday, the Elections and Boundaries Commission said chief election officer Fern Narcis-Scope certified to the returning officer for the electoral district that the second recount resulted in the United National Congress and the People’s National Movement gaining 1,428 votes each in the August 14 polls.

Lengua/Indian Walk was initially declared for the PNM but a recount conducted by the returning officer between August 15 and 16 revealed three more votes for UNC candidate Nicole Gopaul and two less for PNM candidate Autly Granthume.

The second recount started on August 17 in accordance with Election Rule 101 (13) of the Representation of the People Act, Chap 2:01 which states: Where a final count results in an equality of votes between or among the candidates obtaining the most votes, the chef election officer or an officer designated by him for the purpose shall conduct a recount not later than four days after the poll.

The result remained the same.

“The Returning Officer for this electoral district has declared the election void, pursuant to this certification by the Chief Election Officer, making way for fresh elections.”