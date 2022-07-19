(UPDATED) Dwight Yorke’s elder brother found dead at home

News

File photo

The elder brother of international football coach Dwight Yorke was found dead at his home in Canaan, Tobago, early Tuesday. It is believed he died by suicide.

Police said the body of Garth Yorke, 54, otherwise known as “Speck,” was found by another brother, Clint, at his Young Street home (off Roberts Street) around 7.45am.

Officers from the Crown Point Police Station, led by acting Insp Fraser-Ramsey, visited the scene. Police said the body bore no marks of violence.

The district medical officer later examined Yorke’s body and ordered its removal to the mortuary of the Scarborough Hospital, pending an autopsy.

Yorke, a father of one, was a perifocal officer with the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

When Newsday visited the home, relatives said they did not want to talk to the media and asked that the family be allowed to grieve.

Neighbours, though, described Yorke as quiet, helpful and jovial.

“You never really know what people going through. The whole area here shocked,” one neighbour said.

One senior police officer told Newsday, “It is always a sad time, and our sympathies go out to the Yorke family on behalf of the police service.”

Canaan/Bon Accord assemblyman Joel Sampson, when contacted, said he was not in a frame of mind to comment on the death.

“Maybe another day,” he said.

Acting corporal Scott of the Crown Point police is investigating.

Dwight Yorke, a former Manchester United and TT footballer, was appointed head coach of Australian A-League team Macarthur FC on a two-season deal. It is his first senior coaching role.

Calls to his cellphone went unanswered on Tuesday.