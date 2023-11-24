[UPDATED] Duke slams THA’s legal action against Government

News

Watson Duke –

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke has criticised the Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA’s) plan to take legal action to get some $166.4 million, which it claims the government owes in approved parliamentary allocations over the past few years.

He also scoffed at the THA’s decision to push for more substantial budgetary allocations through the Dispute Resolution Commission (DRC) to carry out its development agenda.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made the announcement in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, on Thursday, as he moved a motion, calling on the House to adopt the THA’s re-prioritised agenda for fiscal 2024.

In its Tobago budget in June, the THA had requested $4.54 billion from central government to manage its affairs over the next year. It received $2.85 billion – 55 per cent of its original request – in the national budget in September.

Augustine presented the THA’s re-prioritised budget after two separate meetings with executives, administrators and technocrats at Manta Lodge, Speyside and Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

At a news conference on Friday at the PDP’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough, Duke said the THA should not have sought legal action.

“I am against legal action, yes. When you take legal action against someone it diminishes your ability to use moral suasion,” he told reporters.

Duke, a former Public Services Association president, said he was an expert at negotiations and would have handled the situation differently.

“You can see what is happening now from my departure from the union now as a whole. It is a football game there now.

“You have to know sometimes when to harden up and when to soften up and when to be consistent.”

He said Augustine did not know how to do that.

“He lacks experience, and those around him are equally bereft of the experience, that is required to take him to the next level.

“He will continue being a miniature politician if he listens to these people. He has to be bigger than that.”

Duke, assemblyman for Roxborough/Argyle, said Augustine’s motion in the House came down to a soundbite – that the THA was going to sue the government.

“That is foolishness. You don’t do that. What you want to do is to say to the government, ‘We understand your position but we will continue to have discussions with you because we must get our money.’”

He said the THA could have also gone the way of mediation or seeking an intervention through Caricom.

A legal challenge, he added, must be a last resort.

“The court is a long process and that will take forever, and you can’t win. The man with the most money wins. It goes all the way to the Privy Council, and then where are you then? He (Augustine) is using silly tactics.”

On its push to get a significantly higher budget allocation from central government, Duke said, “I don’t know if the DRC could rule on their own ruling. The DRC already ruled.

“They are saying that Tobago can get between 4.03 and 6.9 per cent. They have allowed it. It is now for Mr Augustine and his team to push the discussion to that point.”

Duke joked about what he believes is the Tobago People’s Party’s (TPP’s) plan to win the two Tobago seats in the next general election. Augustine leads the TPP.

“But their friends who they believe they have in Trinidad, who they have said they are going to link up with because they talk about negotiating if they get the two seats in Tobago for national government, they are going to link up with somebody in Trinidad.

“I don’t know who their friends are. But their friends in Trinidad would not give them more than the 4.03 (per cent of the national budget) because they don’t know how to negotiate.

“They don’t know what to ask for, and they are making a mess of things in Tobago.”