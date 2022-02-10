[UPDATED] Davidson-Celestine bows out as PNM Tobago Council calls internal election

News

PNM Tobago political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine concedes defeat in the THA election in a speech at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. – Jeff K Mayers

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine has confirmed she will not be seeking to retain her position in the party’s internal election on April 24, 2022.

“I won’t be seeking re-election,” she said on Thursday in a Whatsapp response to Newsday, minutes after the party issued a statement announcing the date of its internal election.

Davidson-Celestine did not elaborate.

The statement said all 17 executive positions, including that of political leader, are up for grabs.

Newsday understands the term of 13 of the executive positions ended in January while the election for four key positions – political leader, chairman, vice-chairman and secretary – are due in 2024.

In its statement on Thursday, Davidson-Celestine is quoted as saying that the election provides “another exciting period for the PNM.”

She wished all those vying for the respective positions all the best.

The statement also quoted her as saying, “It’s always a great opportunity when our members are willing to serve and help guide the future direction.”

The party said nomination forms will be available from February 24 at the PNM’s headquarters, Robinson Street, Scarborough.

The PNM suffered a crushing defeat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots in the December 6, 2021, Tobago House of Assembly election, winning only one of the 15 electoral districts on the island.

Since that time, there have been calls in some quarters for Davidson-Celestine to step down as leader.

Five members of the existing council also resigned after the loss, including chairman Stanford Callender; PRO Kwesi Des Vignes; lady vice-chair Marslyn Melville Jack; education officer Kurt Salandy and welfare officer Ricardo Warner.

There are unconfirmed reports that vice-chairman Deon Isaac has also resigned. His resignation is said to take effect on February 18.

Davidson-Celestine, who had unsuccessfully contested the Signal Hill/Patience Hill seat, did not speak publicly about her political future after the party’s loss in the election but urged members and supporters to unite.

But in a recent interview with Newsday, former chief secretary Ancil Dennis, who also lost the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant seat, which he held since 2013, said he was interested in leading the Tobago Council.

“It’s not about aspiration or ambition – it’s about what is best for the party. Whether it’s leadership or not, I will play a role in the rebuilding of the party. Based on my experiences (as an assemblyman) over the last eight years, based on my experience as chief secretary, based on my experiences in service to the people, I definitely will have to play some role,” he had said.

Dennis, on Thursday, confirmed he is interested in contesting the leadership.

“Yes, I will be contesting the leadership of the Tobago Council,” he told Newsday via Whatsapp.

THA Minority Leader and lone PNM assemblyman Kelvon Morris, whom some believe is a suitable candidate for political leader, could not be reached for comment.

Davidson-Celestine, who previously served as TT Ambassador to Costa Rica, created history on January 26, 2020, when she became the first woman to lead the 24 year-old Tobago council.

She got the nod of the party’s membership over former leader Kelvin Charles in a runoff election, a week after the January 19 internal election. Davidson-Celestine received 3,050 votes while Charles got 2,042 votes.

Davidson-Celestine secured the PNM leadership with the help of former finance secretary Joel Jack and former THA presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, both of whom had encouraged their supporters to vote for her in the runoff.

But Davidson-Celestine failed to lead her party to victory in two THA elections – the January 25, 2021, poll, which resulted in an unprecedented six-six tie between the PNM and the PDP and the December 6 election in which the latter won 14 of the 15 seats.

Commenting on the PNM’s internal election, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine would only say, “I am drinking my water and minding my business. Tobago is my business.”

This story was originally published with the title "PNM Tobago Council calls internal election on April 24" and has been adjusted to include additional details.

