[UPDATED] Cops find burnt SUV similar to one used in El Socorro kidnapping

Businesswoman Anesha Narine-Boodhoo who was kidnapped in El Socorro on December 29. –

Police have found a burnt out shell of a vehicle similar to the one used in the kidnapping of El Socorro businesswoman Anesha Narine-Boodhoo.

The vehicle was found in Centeno, south of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, on Saturday but police are unable to say if it is the same SUV used in the kidnapping.

However, police are examining every lead with officers from the Stolen Vehicles Unit being brought in to assist in tracing the vehicle.

Narine-Boodhoo was in her white Toyota Prado on Girez Lane in El Socorro on her way to open her family’s business, Autorama, on the El Socorro Main Road.

She was within metres of the business when a darkly tinted black Toyota Rush SUV with flashing blue lights and a police siren blocked her path.

The men, who were dressed in outfits resembling police tactical uniforms, grabbed Narine-Boodhoo forced her into their vehicle and drove off.

Employees who witnessed the incident called the police.

There is still no word yet on whether the family has received a ransom demand.

Head of the Northeastern Division Snr Supt Edwards visited the family’s home on Friday and spoke with Narine-Boodhoo’s relatives.

Edwards, who is a former head of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, offered counselling to the family through the police’s Victim and Witness Support Unit.

“I’m fully aware that when persons, when families are kidnapped, when family members are kidnapped, it could be a traumatic experience. So in keeping with this fact, we have afforded counselling to members of the family.”

He also made a public appeal to anyone with information that could assist in reuniting Narine-Boodhoo with her family to provide information.

“Whether it be 999, 555 or Crime Stoppers, communicate with any police station or police officer that may be able to assist us to pass on this information.”

He also called on the media and the national community to support the police and the family through the ordeal.

“Remember, this is someone’s mother, someone’s daughter, someone’s wife, a family member.”

Edwards said the police has “engaged other arms of the national security apparatus (and) the intelligence agencies” as they work to reunite her with her family “in the shortest time possible.”

“We are approaching years’ end and we know the importance of family with bringing in the New Year. So again, help us. If you see something, say something and work with us.”

Narine-Boodhoo’s kidnapping led to an outcry by opposition politicians, including Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein, over the crime levels in TT.

Hosein described the crime situation as “appalling and disgusting” and said his calls for increased police patrols and joint army intervention in the constituency fell on deaf ears.

However, Edwards said he has instituted joint police and army patrols in Barataria, San Juan, Morvant and Blanchisseuse during his time at the helm of the division.

Data on the police website shows there have been 79 kidnappings between January and November 2023 but none were for ransom.

There were 83 kidnappings in 2022, up from 66 in 2021 and 65 in 2022.

Of these kidnappings, only three have been for ransom.

This story has been adjusted to include additional details.

