[UPDATED] Cigarette delivery driver shot dead in St Ann’s

News

Police at a crime scene. – File photo

GUNSHOTS broke the tranquillity of the Fondes Amandes community on July 3 when a cigarette truck delivery driver was shot dead in an apparent robbery gone wrong.

Massy Distribution employee Che Mendez and an unnamed security guard were delivering cigarettes to shops in St Ann’s when two armed men held them up around 11.45 am.

The men tied their hands, forced them into the truck and drove to River Road, Fondes Amandes, St Ann’s.

It is unclear what else happened while the men were there, but the bandits shot Mendez and the guard before driving off in the truck filled with cigarettes.

Residents reported hearing five gunshots.

Mendez died at the scene while the security guard was injured and taken to hospital.

Police found the stolen truck abandoned a few hours later.

Massy Distribution confirmed the incident in a media release on the afternoon of July 3 but did not name the victims.

Massy said it could not provide any additional information about the robbery as police are investigating.

When Newsday arrived at the scene, police and residents were standing at the entrance to the street, which was cordoned off with caution tape.

The police Service Special Evidence Recovery Unit was still at the scene, dressed in white sterile suits, collecting evidence.

This did not stop some residents from complaining that they were being denied access to their homes by not being allowed to enter the street.

Approached for comment, one woman said she knew nothing about the shooting and added, “I just tired and want to go in my house.”

A man who works at a house in the neighbourhood said he was surprised to hear the gunshots as the area is usually quiet.

“I was shocked when I heard (the gunshots). I was inside and said, ‘Let me stay where I is because I don’t know what happening there.’

“But you don’t hear things like that happening here. This area is usually really calm and serene. This is the first time I seeing all these police cars and so much people.”

Another man said there was rarely any crime in the area.

“They does have the little incidents lower down…but never up here. Up here does be real peaceful. It don’t have no shooting or anything here.”

This story was originally published with the title “Cigarette delivery driver shot dead in St Ann’s” and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

A cigarette delivery driver was shot dead on July 3 during what appeared to be a robbery gone wrong.

Initial reports say Che Mendez and an unnamed security guard were delivering cigarettes to shops in St Ann’s when two armed men held them up around 11.45 am.

The men tied their hands, forced them into the truck and drove to River Road, Fondes Amandes, St Ann’s.

While there, the bandits shot Mendez and the guard before driving off in the truck filled with cigarettes.

Mendez died at the scene. The security guard was injured and taken to hospital.

Police found the stolen truck abandoned a few hours later.

When Newsday arrived, police were standing at the entrance to the street, which was cordoned off with caution tape, as residents complained about being denied access to their homes.