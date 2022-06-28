(UPDATED) Caribbean Airlines cancels New York, Miami flights

News

File photo

Caribbean Airlines has cancelled three international flights for Wednesday, owing to a tropical storm warning for Trinidad and Tobago.

In its latest update at about 8 pm Tuesday, CAL added two flights between Trinidad to New York to the list of US cancellations.

Earlier, it said a Miami to Port of Spain flight had been rescheduled to Friday via Ft Lauderdale.

Seven domestic flights were also cancelled for Wednesday, except for a 4 pm flight from Port of Spain, and one at 9.15 pm from Crown Point. The airline had cancelled four domestic flights on Tuesday.

It also announced departure and arrival time changes for six regional flights Wednesday on the Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname and St Maarten routes, with the earliest departure at 8 am, from Barbados, and the latest at 9.15 pm from Suriname.

Earlier on Tuesday, flights to Suriname, Curacao, St Maarten, Guyana and Barbados were disrupted.