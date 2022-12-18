[UPDATED] Bomb threat disrupts Tobago flights at Piarco airport

Black Immigrant Daily News

Piarco International Airport. –

Operations at the Piarco International Airport were disrupted on Saturday after security agencies were alerted to a bomb threat on a Caribbean Airlines aircraft bound for Tobago leaving passengers angry and upset.

Some quarrelled about having to wait between five to six hours only to be left waiting while new tickets were printed and flights were organised for departure at the domestic terminal.

Videos circulating on social media showed scores of people crowding and staring at the airport with worry on their faces. Others sat and ate their meals while waiting for the situation to diffuse and some were seen heading towards the carpark.

Police remained at the Tobago check-in point to manage the heated crowd and de-escalate any conflict in the event it was needed.

Airports Authority of TT (AATT) in a release said an anonymous threat was made at 3 pm to flight BW 1832, destined to Tobago, and as a precaution the passenger-holding and check-in areas were cleared.

Checks later revealed no threat but passengers on the domestic route encountered delays as scheduled flights backed up at both Piarco and the domestic terminal at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago.

Sunday Newsday was told operations resumed at about 5.45 pm.

The AATT said there was no full-scale evacuation at the Piarco airport or any of its terminals after videos began sharing on social media with people gathered in the carpark and outside the terminal building.

The authority said some international flights were delayed.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, when contacted, told Sunday Newsday, “It was a very unfortunate development, but the system works that way and these things cannot be ignored. They are taken seriously by law enforcement and the appropriate experts went to work and I gather that the situation is now in their grasp.”

The TTPS confirmed in a release that there was no injury nor damage reported to any section of the Piarco airport. Searches of bags and the area were done and no unusual activities were seen nor were explosives found.

It said the TTPS was alerted by the AATT at 2.58 pm and first responders were immediately deployed from the Piarco Police Station. They aided in the evacuation of the terminal and surrounding areas to ensure the safety of travellers and staff.

Bomb technicians of the Special Branch and agents of the Canine Branch were also deployed and took control of the situation. At the time, they were still actively searching the airport.

The TTPS also confirmed that the situation has the full attention of key stakeholders such as the TT Civil Aviation Authority, Caribbean Airlines, the Customs and Excise Division and other arms of national security.

It said law enforcement personnel remained at the airport as an investigation has been launched and is underway regarding the origin of the potential threat.

