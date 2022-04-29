[UPDATED] Archbishop tests positive for covid19

News

Archbishop Jason Gordon. Photo by Sureash Cholai – Sureash Cholai

RC Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon has tested positive for covid19.

In a statement on April 27 the Catholic Media Services said Gordon started having flu-like symptoms on April 27 and then tested positive.

Parishioners began sending good wishes for his speedy recovery via the archdiocese’s social media pages.

One commenter said, “During mass this morning he wasn’t himself and I do wish him speedy recovery may his angels continue to protect him.”

Another commenter said, “Maybe those who took communion from him needs to be quarantined also.”

In Gordon’s absence, Vicar General Martin Sirju will be conducting mass and managing matters related to the Archdiocese.

On April 29 the Archdiocese released another statement saying there will be no mass at the archbishop’s chapel, as it is closed for sanitisation, but mass will resume there on May 3.

A source in the archdiocese said the archbishop is in good spirits and is resting comfortably in isolation. The source said there will be changes to the planned schedule for the archdiocese in his absence.

