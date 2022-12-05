(UPDATED) Another double killing in Central Division

News

Two police officers secure evidence retrieved from the scene of a double murder along Rivulet Road, Couva. Photo by Lincoln Holder.

One of the two men found dead with chop wounds in Couva early on Monday has been identified.

The police found a Trinidad and Tobago driver’s permit with the name Darrin R James, 51, of Market Street in Chaguanas. They also found a Venezuelan ID card with the name Darrin Reynaldo James, which said he was a resident there. It listed his profession as businessman and said his nationality was “Trinitario” – Trinidadian.

The body of Darrin James and an unidentified man were found with chop wounds about their bodies along Rivulet road, Couva on Monday morning.

Although police had not yet met with his relatives, they said the images on the documents matched the victim’s face.

Newsday went to Market Street but could not find James’s relatives. Residents there said they did not know his face. They believe he was not from the area.

The other victim, of mixed descent, was still unidentified.

Police said shortly after 6 am, a passerby stumbled upon the bodies in an empty plot of agricultural land off Rivulet Road, Couva.

The still-unidentified man was lying on his back wearing only plaid boxer shorts. Police found a pair of crutches, leading investigators to believe he might have been previously injured.

James was wearing pants and a blue T-shirt.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and Central Division police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Police officers at the scene of a double murder along Rivulet Road, Couva. Photo by Lincoln Holder

They do not have a motive for the killings.

It was the second double homicide in Central Division within 24 hours.

On Sunday at around 9, a passerby found the bodies of Amar Ramdass, 26, and his girlfriend Anita Jagdeo, 27, in her car in a dirt track off Factory Road in Chaguanas. Both had been shot. Jagdeo was in the front passenger seat, and Ramdass’s body was in the trunk.

Jagdeo lived at Waterloo Road in Carapichaima while Ramdass at Chandernagore in Chaguanas.

The couple went to make a real-estate transaction in Couva on Saturday at around 4 pm. That was the last time relatives saw them alive.