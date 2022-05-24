(UPDATE) Who killed Miss Rosemarie?

News

MURDERED: Rosemarie Harrycharan

RELATIVES of murdered mother of nine Rosemarie Harrycharan are baffled as to who would want her dead, or why.

Newsday visited the Williams Street, Champs Fleurs home of the Harrycharans on Tuesday and spoke with her daughters Jozanna Mahabir and Joanna Thomas.

Thomas, who lived with her mother for a time, said she was known as a cuss-bud, but all the neighbours, some of whom are relatives, were accustomed to that, and doubted anyone would want her dead for her sailor’s vocabulary.

Rohan Mahabir holds a teddy bear he took from his mother, Rosemarie Harricharan’s bedroom after she was shot to death on William Street, Mt. Lambert. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

She said she found out about her mother’s death when she woke up and saw a message from another sister who lived at their mother’s two-bedroom home, which has no electricity.

Police responded to a call at around 1,30am aboutf gunshots at Williams Street. On arrival, they were taken to a bedroom, where Harrycharan’s body was found. The 53-year-old has been shot in the right side of her chest and lower left abdomen.

Her daughter told police that at around 1.10am she heard gunshots outside Harrycharan’s bedroom window and went to investigate. The gunman, she said, chased her inside the house, shooting at her, but missed. The man then ran away.

In a social media post the woman vowed to avenge her mother’s death. In the 18-second video the woman threatened those she claimed “sent man” in her mother’s house to kill her.

Rohan Mahabir looks at a teddy bear he took from his mother, Rosemarie Harricharan’s bedroom after she was shot to death on William Street, Mt. Lambert. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Mahabir said her mother, an outpatient of St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, was unemployed and received social assistance.

“She never troubled anybody, she just loved to quarrel. Mummy had her papers from way back when, but Mummy does not interfere with nobody. She had no trouble with anyone.

“It is only family in the back here. “

Neighbours said they were shocked to hear of the killing, and “Miss Rosemarie” was never the type to confront anyone even though she might curse those who offended her.

Rohan Mahabir stands in the bedroom where his mother Rosemarie Harricharan was shot to death on William Street, Mt. Lambert. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Harrycharan is the fifth woman killed this month.

Police have no motive for her killing