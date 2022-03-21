[UPDATE] Second escapee recaptured

News

AT LARGE: Theon Thomas. –

POLICE in the North Central Division have confirmed that a second escapee has been captured.

Police confirmed that Theon Thomas, 23, was held earlier on Monday afternoon.

Thomas was among five men who escaped from dormitories at the Golden Grove prison, Arouca, on Sunday night.

Another escapee Kevin Jagdeo, 32, was arrested at the Dinsely Government school, Trincity, shortly after the escape that night.

RECAPTURED: Kevin Jagdeo.

Police, prison officers and members of the defence force are currently searching several areas in Northern Trinidad for the other inmates – Anthony Seepersad, Kurien Douglas and Shaquille Drayton – who remained at large up to press time.

AT LARGE: Kurien Douglas.

AT LARGE: Anthony Seepersad.

AT LARGE: Shaquille Drayton.