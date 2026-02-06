UPDATE: Protesters again converge outside CoP’s office
Protesters gathered outside the office of Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro yet again yesterday, calling on him to resign or face their increasing wrath over the police killing of Joshua Samaroo and wounding of his wife Kaia Sealey.
Amid calls of “Guevarro must go” and “Alexander must go,” organisers Alyssa Philip and Mariah Walcott vowed to keep the pressure on as the call for Guevarro to resign continues to gain momentum.
Trembling as she addressed reporters, an outraged Philip said, “We are here to demand justice for Joshua and Kaia, and everyone who has faced police brutality. We are asking for the CoP to step down after the statement he made that did not hold his officers accountable.”
Likening Guevarro and the T&T Police Service (TTPS) to a fish rotting from the head down, she continued, “We cannot trust the TTPS at this time. We do not know if that trust will ever be regained if Guevarro remains in his position.”
Saying the lines were now blurred to the extent that the public “could no longer differentiate between the police and the criminals,” she said, “Both are committing murder. When the criminals are caught, they are held accountable, but the police officers are protected by those in power and we cannot allow this to continue.”
Directing her ire towards Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander for his attempts to downplay and even dismiss the public’s concerns, she insisted, “We are not daft.”
She urged citizens to come out from behind the anonymity of social media and stand in solidarity with those fighting to stop the corruption and cover-ups.
The 24-year-old said she was hesitant to even consider having children at this time, as their future protection and safety could not be assured.
Asked if the organisers held the view that all police officers should be painted with the same brush, she responded, “Of course not. We do not absolutely judge the entire police service by the actions of some officers.
“Some have even reached out to me, saying they stand with us, saying what we are doing is commendable. But what we are saying is that in order for evil to triumph, all good men have to do is nothing. So, if you say nothing, if you do nothing, you are contributing to the problem when you hide and cover-up situations.”
Walcott, a mother of two, fought back tears as she echoed Philip’s words, saying, “The lack of dignity and respect by the CoP, through his silence, is like a slap in the face.”
Upset and angry over the consequences this extra-judicial killing had brought into the lives of Samaroo wife and their children, she said, “We are not defending the fact of what happened prior to that camera capturing what it captured.
“We are not defending the fact that you know what, Joshua may have been evading police for whatever the reason is, but from the minute he put his hands outside of that vehicle, saying I want to preserve my life...when it was that they were approaching that vehicle, no instructions were given for them to come out or put allyuh hands up...the car stationary, allyuh already inside...you are going to open fire? That in no way represents professionalism. That was rage.”
The two women pleaded with the TTPS to return to embodying their motto, “To Protect and Serve with Pride.”
Standing alongside the two, New Wave Movement leader Umar Abdullah said Guevarro had been given the option to resign of his own volition, which would have been viewed as an “honourable and dignified” act, adding his continued refusal had only proven to be vexing to an already aggrieved public.
Abdullah’s claim that Guevarro would be remembered as the “worst Commissioner T&T ever had,” was applauded by some, while others nodded their heads in agreement.
Abdullah said he was yet to receive a response from Guevarro to the call for him to resign, which was communicated via a letter he delivered personally to the CoP’s office on Monday.
Joshua Phillip said he was moved to join the protesters, after hearing his 14-year-old son, whose dream it had been join the TTPS, saying to him, “Daddy, I don’t want to be a police officer anymore.”
Indicating he became teary-eyed upon hearing this, he said, “There was no justification for this.”
Referring to the incident in St Augustine on January 20 which claimed Samaroo’s life, he said, “This could never be right.”
Relatives of three young men killed by police in July 2022 during an alleged shoot-out along Independence Square, Port-of-Spain, also turned up to support the protesters. They maintained the police had again committed murder.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly attributed comments during the protest to Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah. They were, in fact, comments by New Wave Movement leader Umar Abdullah. Our apologies for the error.